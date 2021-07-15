Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report $60.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $246.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $249.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.23 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of PAYA opened at $11.39 on Monday. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 142.50 and a beta of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

