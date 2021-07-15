Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.12). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.39. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

