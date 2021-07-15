Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) to Hold

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $379.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $218.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.27 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

