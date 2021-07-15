Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Hold

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

