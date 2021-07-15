Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Sell

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MPAA. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $442.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.81. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $168.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

