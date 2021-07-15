Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Hold

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SP. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $691.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

