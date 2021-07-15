Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Hold

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $898.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 23.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 58.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

