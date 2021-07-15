Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Hold

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $223.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. It continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has has boosted the company’s top line growth. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, Advance Auto Parts' operating costs are on the rise and the trend is likely to continue amid massive expenses for store openings, partnerships and investments to strengthen the supply chain. This might clip the firm's margins and cash flows. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $210.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $140.22 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

