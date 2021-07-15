Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athene’s shares have outperformed its industry year-to-date. It continues to bolster premiums through three organic channels — retail, flow reinsurance and institutional – on the back of its sound credit profile and addition of reinsurance partners. Inorganic growth driven by strategic buyouts and block reinsurance transactions, based on which it offers enhanced retirement solutions to the U.S. retirement industry, also bode well. Its relationship with Apollo positions it well for pursuing multiple buyout opportunities. Strong liquidity position has led to a solid balance sheet. it engages in prudent shareholder-friendly moves. However, exposure to several annuity products is likely to put pressure on investment yields in the near term due to lower interest rates. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.12.

ATH opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Athene will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Athene by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,319,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

