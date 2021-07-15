Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to Sell

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of FI opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.37. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Frank’s International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Frank’s International by 101.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

