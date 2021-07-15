Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNLPF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

