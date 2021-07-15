Zacks Investment Research Lowers NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Hold

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $20.49 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

