Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $693.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, COO Maky Zanganeh acquired 389,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 11,365,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

