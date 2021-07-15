Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $491.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher’s earnings were affected significantly on headwind from foreign exchange in past several years. The pandemic has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Foreign currency fluctuations and competitive landscape continue to pose a threat on the company. On the positive side, the company delivered an outstanding performance banking on accelerated growth in Base business in the first quarter 2021.Demand for COVID-19 testing solutions was very strong. In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services. In diagnostics and healthcare, the company experienced high demand for COVID-19 testing. Notably, the company ended the first quarter with better-than-expected numbers. Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $535.70.

TMO opened at $510.78 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $387.85 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after buying an additional 230,381 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

