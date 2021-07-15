Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to “Hold”

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 565.1% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,300,000 after buying an additional 650,410 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after buying an additional 987,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

