Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to “Hold”

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

CPSS opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services makes up 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

