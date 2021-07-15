Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to Buy

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWHHF. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

