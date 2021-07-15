Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Hold

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

NASDAQ INO opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

