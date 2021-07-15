Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) to “Hold”

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.56 million and a PE ratio of -10.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $119,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $287,833. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

