ZClassic Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $1,900.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00313076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00127998 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00171378 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003210 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,250,136 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

