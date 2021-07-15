Zealium Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $29,049.20 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00251681 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,627,112 coins and its circulating supply is 16,627,112 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

