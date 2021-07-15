Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Sells $5,081,500.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.15, for a total value of $5,081,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $530.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $507.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

