Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 275.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.2% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $57,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,998. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.28.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

