Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 3,546,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZNOG stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.