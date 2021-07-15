Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 178.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zogenix worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

