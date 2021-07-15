Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,553 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $94,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.25.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $954.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,669. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $590.58 and a 1-year high of $965.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $872.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

