Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 92,860 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 318.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,860 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $75,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $702.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,878. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $699.62. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $542.53 and a one year high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,166 shares of company stock worth $25,201,984. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.00.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

