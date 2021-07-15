Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 1,929 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $214.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.26 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.