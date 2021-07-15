Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 37,281 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,281 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $114,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

DHR stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $279.32. 24,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.56. The company has a market cap of $199.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $184.88 and a one year high of $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

