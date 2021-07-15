Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

