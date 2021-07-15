Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024,629 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.40% of Zynga worth $154,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Zynga by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,648,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,163,010 shares of company stock worth $34,237,980. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

