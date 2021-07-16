-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Zovio in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zovio stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,799. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

