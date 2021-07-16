-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.18. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($1.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.