$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $44.93 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

