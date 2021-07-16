$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,266. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

