$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

LKQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.10. 5,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $51.68.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 147,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after acquiring an additional 344,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.