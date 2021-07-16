$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $928.60 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $881.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 9,859 shares worth $5,691,359. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB traded down $20.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $560.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $569.99. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $214.78 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

