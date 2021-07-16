$1.45 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.46. EastGroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.13. 528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,015. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.