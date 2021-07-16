$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,099 shares of company stock worth $5,002,368. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in VMware by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.37.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.