$1.66 EPS Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.69. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $202.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $203.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.62. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

