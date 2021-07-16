$1.73 EPS Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $181.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

