$1.74 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.75. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

PKG opened at $136.72 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

