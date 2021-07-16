$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.93. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $301,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

