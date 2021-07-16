10,000 Shares in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 977,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

