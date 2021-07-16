100,000 Shares in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCAQU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,881,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,970,000.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SCAQU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.