10,030 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

LQD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.91. 263,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,757,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.74. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

