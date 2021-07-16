113,364 Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $12,708,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $11,488,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,999,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.