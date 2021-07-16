12,992 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Cass Information Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 630.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 156,176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 90.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 130,559 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 116.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CASS opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

