1,322 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $311.20 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $133.85 and a 52 week high of $329.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,377.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,407,027 shares of company stock worth $392,352,701. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

