13,255 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $6,419,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 370.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $3,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 491.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $338.60 million, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

